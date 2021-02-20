You're Invited To Online Celebration Of Life In Memory Of William "Billy" King Sunday February 21 - He Touched Many On Roosevelt Island As A Powerful Actor With MST&DA And Friendly RI Starbucks Barista
Very sad news to report. Bill King passed away January 30. Bill was known to Roosevelt Island residents as a very talented actor at the Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance (MST&DA) and as a long time friendly and popular barista at the Roosevelt Island Starbucks....
According to Ms Courtney:
We will gather on ZOOM here: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89316580866 to celebrate William "Billy" King and all his Glory!
Come one, come all to this grand virtual event for a King himself!
In lieu of flowers donate your favorite charity like: Covid relief for actors or LGBTQ youth actors...
Click here for more details and for Bill's obituary.
0 comments :
Post a Comment