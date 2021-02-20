Saturday, February 20, 2021

You're Invited To Online Celebration Of Life In Memory Of William "Billy" King Sunday February 21 - He Touched Many On Roosevelt Island As A Powerful Actor With MST&DA And Friendly RI Starbucks Barista

As previously reported:

Very sad news to report. Bill King passed away January 30. Bill was known to Roosevelt Island residents as a very talented actor at the Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance (MST&DA) and as a long time friendly and popular barista at the Roosevelt Island Starbucks....

Bill's niece, Megan Courtney, invites all who knew Bill to an Online Celebration of Life For William "Billy" King Sunday February 21, 1 PM EST.

According to Ms Courtney:

We will gather on ZOOM here: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89316580866 to celebrate William "Billy" King and all his Glory! 

Come one, come all to this grand virtual event for a King himself! 

In lieu of flowers donate your favorite charity like: Covid relief for actors or LGBTQ youth actors...

Click here for more details and for Bill's obituary.

By ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 5:25:00 PM

Labels:

0 comments :

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )