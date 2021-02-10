You're Invited To Roosevelt Island History And Fun Facts Virtual Community Forum With Local Residents Hosted By Esther Yang Thursday February 11
Roosevelt Island residents Joyce Short, Nikki Leopold and Naomi Imbrogno will share with you Roosevelt Island History and Fun Facts at a free virtual community forum hosted by Esther Yang on Thursday February 11 from 7-8pm.
Ms Yang is a candidate for Democratic Party 76 Assembly Part A District Leader which includes Roosevelt Island.
0 comments :
Post a Comment