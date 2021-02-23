You're Invited To Virtual Covid 19 Mental Health, Equity & Resilience Community Conversation February 24 Presented By NYPL Roosevelt Island Branch And NYC Health Department - Sign Up Now, Space Is Limited
The New York Public Library Roosevelt Island branch is hosting a virtual Covid 19 Mental Health Community Conversation in partnership with the NYC Health Department tomorrow, February 24 beginning at 9;30 AM. Please sign up here to attend. According to the Roosevelt Island branch library:
COVID-19 Community Conversations: Mental Health, Equity & Resilience
Wednesday, February 24, 2021, 9:30 - 11 a.m. End times are approximate. Events may end early or late.
In partnership with the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, the Roosevelt Island library is proud to present COVID-19 Community Conversations: Mental Health, Equity, & Resilience.
The COVID-19 pandemic is a global shared traumatic experience that disrupts and affects our families, friends, and communities.
In NYC and nationally, people of color are disproportionally affected by COVID-19. To address the mental health challenges brought by the pandemic and structural racism in our City, the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene will provide a free virtual presentation on topics including grief, trauma, coping, and resilience, in addition to mental health tips. Patrons will enter a safe space to discuss the effects of the pandemic and learn about coping skills and relevant resources.
Please register online at the following link: https://nypl_rooseveltisland.timetap.com. If you have any difficulty registering, please call (646) 874- 4653. Registration is limited and spots will be assigned on a first come, first serve basis. This program will be hosted on Webex and can be accessed using a computer, tablet, or phone. Please contact sashajones@nypl.org with any questions regarding the program.
