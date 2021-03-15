Advantage Learning Lab On Roosevelt Island Offers Free Academic And Enrichment Activities For Kindergarten To Grade 8 Blended And Remote Students - Youngsters Recite Poem Telling Us What They Like About Program
According to the Advantage Learning Lab of Roosevelt Island:
HCK Recreation, Inc. is approved by the City of New York to provide a Learning Lab program for up to 200 seats through the Learning Bridges Initiative. Funded by the Department of Youth and Community Development, the Advantage Learning Lab on Roosevelt Island program will provide, at no charge to families, academic support and enrichment activities from 8 AM to 3 PM weekdays while public schools are in session...
The Roosevelt Island Advantage Learning Lab provides:
Learning support for K-8 "Blended" and "Fully Remote" DOE students.
Free, nutritious breakfast and lunch every day Professional learning help for every student
Added enrichment like chess, Legos, arts & crafts, games, and socially distanced gym activities
Peace of mind knowing your kids are in good hands throughout the day
Registration is FREE!
Advantage Learning Lab youngsters tell us what they like about the program in a poem.
Thank You DOE from Advantage Learning Lab on Roosevelt IslandThe Advantage Learning Lab facilities:
My learning lab is great because, It helps me learn each day.
And when I’m not online with school, I draw, jump rope, and play!
At chess I’ll take your queen from you, Spend time creating art,
My Lego town’s the biggest yet, And all 6 feet apart!
So DOE, thank you so much,
For our home away from home-
A safety net for families,
We hope you like our poem!
... at 250/281 Main St. on Roosevelt Island offer specifically designated areas for classroom space and recreational activities. Thanks to a collaboration between the Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation (a New York State Public Authority) and the Roosevelt Island Racquet Club, they include:
The program provider is HCK Recreation, Inc., a for-profit corporation that is the Managing Partner of the Racquet Club. Its President, Skip Hartman, previously co-founded and served as CEO of two public charities: New York Junior Tennis and Learning (NYJTL) and New York Edge (formerly the Sports & Arts in Schools Foundation). Those organizations are the largest provider of after-school sports, arts and academic support programs in the New York City public schools.
- the west half of a 41,000-square-foot athletic center (“Sportspark”)
- the Racquet Club’s north bubble, which is 25,000 square feet
- two outdoor sports fields
HCK has appointed Paul Fontana as Director of the Lab....
I spoke with Advantage Learning Lab's Mr. Fontana and Joyce Short, a Roosevelt Island resident about the program.
Contact Paul Fontana at Pfontana@AdvantageTennisClubs.com and 212-371-1804 for more info. Web site is here.
