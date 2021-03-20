Beautiful Day For A Walk To The Roosevelt Island FDR 4 Freedoms Park - Portions Temporarily Closed For Installation Of Disability Enhancements Including Staircase Lift And Pathway Renovations
... work will start on a $1 million project to enhance disability access at Franklin D. Roosevelt Four Freedoms State Park in New York City.Starting next week and concluding in late spring, work will include a new incline platform lift at the granite Grand Stairway and renovation of two aggregate stone pathways to enhance accessibility....
... During construction, access to the park on Roosevelt Island will be limited to the western esplanade at the Manhattan side, the grassy area adjacent to the Room, and the Room at the southern tip of the park...
Even with the ongoing construction today, it was a beautiful Saturday to take
a walk to the Roosevelt Island FDR 4 Freedoms Park.
The FDR Four Freedoms Park reported on Instagram today:
As the warm weather approaches, we wanted to give you an update!
NYS Parks is now installing accessibility enhancements to further full access for visitors with mobility disabilities. The enhancements include the installation of a lift at the front steps of the monument and substantial renovation of the park pathways.
Visitors still have access to the Manhattan side of the park, FDR’s bust, and “The Room” at the southern tip.
Thank you for bearing with us during construction, the project will be completed by June 2021.
The accessibility enhancements are the result of the settlement to 2017 lawsuit filed by Disability Rights AdvocatesPlaintiff Edith Prentiss at the Four Freedoms Park. Photo by Joe Rappaport.
claiming that the FDR Four Freedoms Park denied freedom of access to people with disabilities.
