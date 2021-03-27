Best Wishes For A Happy Roosevelt Island Passover - Why Is This Night Different From All Others And What To Do With Leftover Matzah?
Best wishes for a Happy Roosevelt Island Passover.
I'm not aware of any local in person Passover seder services but check out the Roosevelt Island Jewish Congregation and Chabad of Roosevelt Island for more info.You may ask why this night is different from all others? The Maccabeats answer.
Join a musical Seder with the Israeli Philharmonic.
And ideas for leftover Matzah?
The Roosevelt Island Historical Society (RIHS) shares this photo and some Roosevelt Island Jewish historyPassover at Goldwater Hospital
