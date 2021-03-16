Candidate To Represent Roosevelt Island And UES In NYC Council District 5 Kim Moscaritolo Meets And Speaks To RI Residents At Farmers Market Last Saturday - Watch Video Interview Of What She Has To Say
Kim Moscaritolo is a candidate to represent Roosevelt Island and the Upper East Side in NYC Council District 5, seeking to succeed current City Council Member Ben Kallos who is term limited from running again. Mr Kallos is running to succeed Gale Brewer as Manhattan Borough President.
Ms Moscaritolo was at the Farmers Market last Saturday. I spoke with Ms Moscaritolo about her campaign and issues of concern to Roosevelt Island residents. Here's what she had to say.
Learn more about
Ms Moscaritolo at her campaign website.
I had a great time on Roosevelt Island this morning! I got to chat with dozens of residents, and I really enjoyed the opportunity to talk about my candidacy with @Rooseveltisland. https://t.co/S6SdqdyL5j— Kim Moscaritolo (@kimmosc) March 13, 2021
It was wonderful to hear from thoughtful #RooseveltIsland residents during our open roundtable this evening! We talked about COVID vaccines, transportation, accessibility, and more.— Kim Moscaritolo (@kimmosc) February 10, 2021
Want to host your own roundtable with me? Don't hesitate to reach out! #Kim2021 pic.twitter.com/nxMAZVqkEm
Ms Moscaritolo's opponents in the June 22 Democratic Party Primary are:
