Tuesday, March 16, 2021

Candidate To Represent Roosevelt Island And UES In NYC Council District 5 Kim Moscaritolo Meets And Speaks To RI Residents At Farmers Market Last Saturday - Watch Video Interview Of What She Has To Say

Kim Moscaritolo is a candidate to represent Roosevelt Island and the Upper East Side in NYC Council District 5, seeking to succeed current City Council Member Ben Kallos who is term limited from running again. Mr Kallos is running to succeed Gale Brewer as Manhattan Borough President.

Ms Moscaritolo was at the Farmers Market last Saturday. I spoke with Ms Moscaritolo about her campaign and issues of concern to Roosevelt Island residents. Here's what she had to say.

Learn more about Ms Moscaritolo at her campaign website.

Ms Moscaritolo's opponents in the June 22 Democratic Party Primary are: 

By ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 4:59:00 PM

Labels: , , ,

0 comments :

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )