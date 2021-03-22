Celebrating Roosevelt Island Nature With 2 Fascinating Free Virtual Talks Presented By iDig2Learn March 25 & 26 - Super Cool Ants & Making Paella With Coqui The Chef, Plants Behind The Dish
iDig2Learn is
Celebrating Roosevelt Island's Nature with 2 fascinating free virtual talks
this week and you're invited to attend.
Thursday, March 25th - 11am to Noon Ants. Super cool. Guest Speaker Chris Johnson from the American Natural History Museum.
RSVP "Ants" to iDig2Learn@gmail.com for GoToMtg link
Christine Johnson is the Curatorial Associate in the Division of Invertebrate Zoology at the American Museum of Natural History, where her focus is to care for and digitize (database & image) the millions of preserved invertebrate specimens in the collection for use by researchers and the public. Originally arriving in NYC to study ballet, her work on social insects focuses on understanding interactions between ant social parasites and their hosts, specializing on raider ants. Away from NYC she conducted post-doctoral research at the University of Helsinki, the Catholic University of Leuven and Ohio State University; back in NYC she is a member of the Manhattan Solid Waste Advisory Board and has been active in the community garden scene, especially in East Harlem.
And:
Friday, March 26th 6:30 PM - 7:30 PM Just in time for National Paella Day. A deep dive into Paella with Coqui the Chef - the plants behind the dish. One guest will win a free cooking class.
RSVP "Paella" to iDig2Learn@gmail.com for Zoom link
Coqui the Chef is a social enterprise with a mission to teach the importance of food culture and eating smart. We explore all types of food from all over the world. We enjoy teaching how food can be your passport to an amazing culinary experience. Tania Lopez, founder of Coqui the Chef is listed in the New York Magazine's "The Strategist" as the Best Online Cooking Classes. Make Food Your Passport!
