Friday, March 19, 2021

Sponsored Post - Check Out Roosevelt Island Foodtown Supermarket March 19- March 25 Product Offerings, Sales & Special Items - Online Shopping, Delivery Option, Digital Coupons, Nutrition Tips & Customer Appreciation Month Too

The Roosevelt Island Foodtown Supermarket invites you to check out their March 19 - March 25 Weekly Flyer

for Product Offerings, Specials and Sales Items  

Click here to visit the Roosevelt Island Foodtown Supermarket web site for online shopping, delivery options, digital coupons, weekly flyer and more

Follow Roosevelt Island Foodtown Supermarket on Facebook.

 

By ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 3:14:00 PM

Labels:

0 comments :

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )