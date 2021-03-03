Cornell Tech Students Offering Digital Literacy Classes To Roosevelt Island Residents - Sign Up To Learn The ABC's Of Hardware, Data, Software, Protecting Your Phone Privacy, Googling And Massive Open Online Courses
Cornell Tech students are offering digital literacy classes open to all Roosevelt Island residents. According to Jane Swanson, Cornell Tech Assistant Director Government and Community Relations:
DIGITAL LITERACY SESSIONS
Taught by Cornell Tech Students
Are you interested in becoming more digitally savvy? Cornell Tech students will offer
Digital Literacy Classes to Roosevelt Islanders again this year – but the format will be a little different: three two-hour sessions will be offered on consecutive Fridays. See class descriptions below.
Sign up HERE to attend the INFO SESSION to be held next Monday, March 8th at 1:30 p.m. EST where you can learn more about the classes. You can also reach out to me at Jane.Swanson@cornell.edu To attend the classes, you must register for the INFO SESSION.
Cornell Tech is grateful for the support and engagement of the Roosevelt Island Senior Center in offering these on-line classes! Hope to see you at the INFO SESSION.
INFO SESSION
March 08, 2021 at 1:30 p.m- EST
March 19, 2021 10-12 p.m- EST
Setttings & Speed
The ABCs of Hardware, Data, Software and more
March 26, 2021 10-12 p.m- ESTApril 2, 2021 10-12 p.m- EST
Picking Privacy
The ABCs of Protecting Your Phone
Search & Learn
Googling How to do things and MOOCS: Massive Open Online Courses
