Wednesday, March 3, 2021

Cornell Tech Students Offering Digital Literacy Classes To Roosevelt Island Residents - Sign Up To Learn The ABC's Of Hardware, Data, Software, Protecting Your Phone Privacy, Googling And Massive Open Online Courses

Cornell Tech students are offering digital literacy classes open to all Roosevelt Island residents. According to Jane Swanson, Cornell Tech Assistant Director Government and Community Relations:

DIGITAL LITERACY SESSIONS

Taught by Cornell Tech Students 

Are you interested in becoming more digitally savvy? Cornell Tech students will offer 

Digital Literacy Classes to Roosevelt Islanders again this year – but the format will be a little different: three two-hour sessions will be offered on consecutive Fridays. See class descriptions below. 

Sign up HERE to attend the INFO SESSION to be held next Monday, March 8th at 1:30 p.m. EST where you can learn more about the classes. You can also reach out to me at Jane.Swanson@cornell.edu To attend the classes, you must register for the INFO SESSION. 

Cornell Tech is grateful for the support and engagement of the Roosevelt Island Senior Center in offering these on-line classes! Hope to see you at the INFO SESSION. 

INFO SESSION 

March 08, 2021 at 1:30 p.m- EST 

March 19, 2021 10-12 p.m- EST
Setttings & Speed
The ABCs of Hardware, Data, Software and more 

March 26, 2021 10-12 p.m- EST
Picking Privacy
The ABCs of Protecting Your Phone 

April 2, 2021 10-12 p.m- EST
Search & Learn
Googling How to do things and MOOCS: Massive Open Online Courses


 Sign up HERE to attend

