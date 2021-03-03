Covid 19 PCR Test Available At Roosevelt Island Swift Emergency Care Test Site - Residents Want To Know Why $200 Cost For Uninsured And Copayments Due From Insured Unlike Other NYC Test Sites, RIOC Replies
The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) reported February 19 that the Swift Emergency Care Testing SiteRIOC sent out another announcement informing the Roosevelt Island community about availability of the Covid PCR test.
Roosevelt Island’s COVID-19 Rapid Testing Site is now offering polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, upon request at the check-in desk onsite. All insurance will be accepted, so be sure to bring insurance information and ID. Without proof of insurance, the PCR test will cost $200. Results will be available within 48 hours.
Rapid antigen testing remains free of charge and no insurance is required. Results available in as little as 15 minutes to approximately 24 hours, depending upon volume of individuals tested.
Located at 524 Main St. (formerly the R.I. branch library), Wednesdays through Saturdays, 9 AM to 5 PM. To pre-register, go to: RIOC.NY.GOV/556 or call 212-702-0864 for assistance. It should be noted that you will be seen on a first-come, first-serve basis by way of registration.
This week several Roosevelt Island residents have asked:
I was under the impression that Covid tests were free. Why is the Island lab asking for insurance & charging for PCR tests?
Several residents have contacted me asking why the Roosevelt Island Swift Covid Test Site is charging $200 for PCR Test to the uninsured and why they are charging a co-pay for those with insurance.I asked before about the charge and you said:According to the medical provider, the cost of the PCR test is consistent with other provider rates for uninsured patients. The cost is derived from the actual cost of the test and lab fees.However that does not appear to be the case.How much do each of these tests cost?
Per the CARES Act, CityMD is not collecting copayments for COVID-19 related visits. CityMD does not bill for lab testing and inquiries regarding lab bills should discussed directly with the lab partner.
If you have specific concerns, you may want to call your insurance provider ahead of your visit to confirm they will cover the cost of your CityMD visit and test.Why is the RIOC Swift site is charging for PCR Tests which does not appear to be consistent with other providers, namely City MD.Also, any update regarding a Covid Vaccination site coming to Roosevelt Island?
RIOC Public Information Officer Amy Smith replied.
You can schedule a Roosevelt Island Covid 19 test here.
As mentioned, according to the medical provider, the cost of the PCR test is consistent with other provider rates for uninsured patients. The cost is derived from the actual cost of the test and lab fees.
CityMD, as part of Summit CityMD, has approximately 8,000 employees, more than 1,600 providers, and 200 locations in New Jersey and New York. The Roosevelt Island COVID-19 Rapid Testing Site a one-of-a-kind pop-up.
