Duane Reade/Walgreens Bringing Johnson & Johnson Covid 19 Single Dose Vaccine To Roosevelt Island Carter Burden Senior Center This Weekend -Only Those 60 Or Older, School And Child Care Workers Eligible For Now, Register Online Or Walk Ins Welcome Too
... there's a possibility an allotment of the Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine will be made available on Roosevelt Island in the next few days if there is a significant demand for it....Today, the Carter Burden Network Roosevelt Island Senior Center announced:
We have great news to share with you all. This weekend the Roosevelt Island Senior Center will be a VACCINATION SITE for the Johnson & Johnson single dose.The vaccine is free. Only people 60 years of age and older as well as school staff and child care workers of any age are eligible for the vaccine at the Senior Center this weekend.
Click on links to make an online Johnson & Johnson Covid 19 vaccine appointment for Saturday March 13 from 9 AM-5 PM or Sunday March 14 from 9 am - 5 PM at the Roosevelt Island Senior Center (546 Main Street).
Online registration is encouraged but walk ins are welcomed as well at the Senior Center.
Carter Burden Roosevelt Island Senior Center Executive Director Lisa Fernandez adds:
... We will do our best to get this community vaccinated against Covid 19...
Duane Reade/Walgreens representatives met with Ms Fernandez, and Roosevelt Island residents Mary Coleman and Louella Streitz this afternoon to review the logistics of vaccinating eligible community members at the Senior Center site.
I spoke with them shortly after finishing the site logistic review.
Or just walk in to the Senior Center this weekend for your Covid 19 vaccination.
