Friends Of The Ruin Presenting Plan For Public Health Memorial Honoring Frontline Scientists And Medical Professionals At Roosevelt Island Smallpox Hospital Ruins During March 16 RIOC Board Meeting - $12 Million Renovation Of Sportspark Facility On Agenda Too
The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Board of Directors will meet 5:30 PM tomorrow, March 16, via video conference.
Here's the Agenda.
Among the items on the Agenda are:
3. Presentation “The Smallpox Hospital Ruin a Physical and Digital Memorial” by Friends of the Ruin Organization
and:
2. Authorization to Enter into Contract with Vanguard Construction & Development Co. Inc. for Sportspark Renovation Project (Board Action Required)
Stephen Martin, who once worked as the director of design & planning for Four Freedoms Park Conservancy, recently began Friends of the Ruin, a non profit whose mission is to stabilize the Smallpox Hospital ruin and return the building, which has been fenced off for over seventy years, to Roosevelt Island in the form of public park space. The organization envisions a stabilized ruin, beautifully landscaped and open to the public, free of charge, year round.
According to Mr. Martin:
The Roosevelt Island Historical Society, the Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation, and the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation have been wonderfully supportive. Friends of the Ruin considers them partners in its mission.
As part of an ongoing educational component to the organization's mission, Friends of the Ruin has been working with the Williamsburg High School for Architecture and Design (WHSAD), a Brooklyn blue ribbon public high school focused on architectural drafting, design principles, and historic preservation. WHSAD students, under the instruction of historic preservation firm Walter B. Melvin Architects, have spent the past five years studying Roosevelt Island, James Renwick, Jr. (architect of the Smallpox Hospital), and the ruin. After months of design charettes, critiques, and mood-boarding, students will often envision a renewed ruin as public housing, a high end retail experience, or a weekend party space.
Friends of the Ruin welcomes the students' enthusiasm but hopes the building could be permanently stabilized and opened to the public as a wild, landscaped (and safe) gothic ruin. The building (our City's only landmark ruin) was once a hospital to fight a devastating epidemic and also served as a nursing school training New York's frontline health care workers.
It is the nonprofit's goal that the Ruin will serve, in the form of public park space, to memorialize the science, medical advances, and frontline workers fighting viral and infectious disease, including COVID-19, SARS, HIV/AIDS and many other diseases. We believe it is hard to imagine a more fitting site for this than in our country's first hospital dedicated to the smallpox epidemic, and on the historically rich Roosevelt Island.
