Help Support Local Roosevelt Island Girl Scout Troops With Virtual Cookie Booth, Talent Show & Harry Potter Port Key Decoder Contest - Free Shipping On Girl Scout Cookies Purchased Or Donated Thru March 21 In Honor Of Organization's 109th Birthday Too
Girl Scout Troop 3001 Leader Aiesha Eleusizov reports:
Tomorrow (March 12) is the 109th birthday of Girl Scouts of the USA!
In honor of the birthday, the Girl Scouts of Greater New York is offering free shipping on Girl Scout cookie purchases $20 and up from March 8 to March 21. So, if anyone is looking to have some cookies delivered, gifted or donated to food pantries in NYC, you can purchase from your favorite Girl Scout or from one of the 5 island troops.
Also, I wanted to let you know that the Roosevelt Island troops will not be holding their usual in-person Saturday farmers market booths due to COVID. However, Elle Erickson (leader of Junior Troop 3002) would like to share this, "The Junior Girl Scouts of Roosevelt Island invite you to a Virtual Cookie Booth on Saturday, March 13 at 6 pm.
tinyurl.com/
troop3002virtualbooth
If anyone wants to purchase cookies from our troops, links to all of the troop digital cookie sales pages (in order from youngest to oldest troops) are:Troop 3233 (2nd – 3rd grades/Leaders: Susy DelCampo Perea and Fay Christian): https://tinyurl.
com/troop3233Troop 3002 (4th-5th grades/Leaders: Elle Erickson and Kristin Bruan): digitalcookie. girlscouts.org/scout/ troop3002-161Troop 3536 (6th-7th grades/Leaders: Dimaura Cole and Liz Pirraglia): digitalcookie.girlscouts.org/ scout/troop3536-161Troop 3001 (6th – 9th grades/Leaders: Aiesha Eleusizov and Yitza Martinez): DigitalCookie. GirlScouts.org/scout/ troop3001-161Troop 3244 (11th - 12th grades/Leaders: Aiesha Eleusizov and Jasmine Castillo): DigitalCookie.GirlScouts.org/ scout/troop3244-161
