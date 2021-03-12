Friday, March 12, 2021

Help Support Local Roosevelt Island Girl Scout Troops With Virtual Cookie Booth, Talent Show & Harry Potter Port Key Decoder Contest - Free Shipping On Girl Scout Cookies Purchased Or Donated Thru March 21 In Honor Of Organization's 109th Birthday Too

 Roosevelt Island Girl Scout Troop 3001 Leader Aiesha Eleusizov reports:

Tomorrow (March 12) is the 109th birthday of Girl Scouts of the USA!

In honor of the birthday, the Girl Scouts of Greater New York is offering free shipping on Girl Scout cookie purchases $20 and up from March 8 to March 21. So, if anyone is looking to have some cookies delivered, gifted or donated to food pantries in NYC, you can purchase from your favorite Girl Scout or from one of the 5 island troops.
I have included their links below!

Also, I wanted to let you know that the Roosevelt Island troops will not be holding their usual in-person Saturday farmers market booths due to COVID. However, Elle Erickson (leader of Junior Troop 3002) would like to share this, "The Junior Girl Scouts of Roosevelt Island invite you to a Virtual Cookie Booth on Saturday, March 13 at 6 pm.
Come for the Talent Showcase, test your Girl Scout cookie knowledge for a chance to win awesome prizes, and, of course BUY cookies! Cookie purchase is not required to attend the event nor win prizes" Use this link to register:  tinyurl.com/troop3002virtualbooth
In addition, the leader of our youngest troop (Brownies), Susy del Campo Perea wanted to share the following information with you, "The RI Brownie Troop 3244 will be making Harry Potter Port Keys for our community to find by the end of March.
There will be secret messages written on them. Keep an eye on the Port Key Decoder that will be shared soon. Are you willing to take the challenge and decode as many Port Keys as you can find? Our message aligns well with the organization that Troop 3233 will support with earnings from our cookies sales: Ronald MacDonald House NYC"
If anyone wants to purchase cookies from our troops, links to all of the troop digital cookie sales pages (in order from youngest to oldest troops) are: 

Troop 3233 (2nd – 3rd grades/Leaders: Susy DelCampo Perea and Fay Christian):  https://tinyurl.com/troop3233
Troop 3002 (4th-5th grades/Leaders: Elle Erickson and Kristin Bruan): digitalcookie.girlscouts.org/scout/troop3002-161 
Troop 3536 (6th-7th grades/Leaders: Dimaura Cole and Liz Pirraglia):  digitalcookie.girlscouts.org/scout/troop3536-161 

Troop 3001 (6th – 9th grades/Leaders: Aiesha Eleusizov and Yitza Martinez): DigitalCookie.GirlScouts.org/scout/troop3001-161

Troop 3244 (11th - 12th grades/Leaders: Aiesha Eleusizov and Jasmine Castillo):  DigitalCookie.GirlScouts.org/scout/troop3244-161

