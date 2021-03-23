Sponsored Post - It's Time To File Your Taxes, "We Get The Job Done" Says Roosevelt Island Based Accountable Financial Management Corporation President Seymour Williams
Seymour Williams, CFP® (Certified Financial Planner) is a trusted advisor to individuals and business owners who seek to maximize their financial position. For over 30 years he has been a fully licensed expert in the financial fields of investments, insurance, real estate, mortgages and taxation. He is the President of Accountable Financial Management Corp, a minority owned business which has operated here on Main Street for more than 20 years.
He holds a BBA degree from Bernard M. Baruch College and an MBA in Finance from Long Island University, where he served on the faculty as a Professor of Finance and Management. Sy has lived on Roosevelt Island for 35+ years raising his family and serving as a respected member of the community.
CONTACT:
501 Main Street, Roosevelt Island, NY 10044
Website: www.afmcmoney.com Email: accfin1@aol.com
Phone: 212-644-8231
Fax: 212-644-0292
