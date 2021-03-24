Latest Update On Roosevelt Island Covid 19 Vaccinations, Anyone 50 Years And Older Or With Comorbidities Now Eligible For Moderna Vaccine At RI Duane Reade/Walgreens - 10044 Zip Code Covid 19 Testing, Deaths And Vaccination Data Too
As of today, March 23, New Yorkers age 50 or older are now eligible for the #COVID19 vaccine! To learn more or to find out where to get vaccinated, visit https://t.co/CwLXzcCWDH. To make an appointment over the phone, eligible New Yorkers can call 877-VAX-4NYC for City-run sites. pic.twitter.com/uzpqDq21To— nychealthy (@nycHealthy) March 23, 2021
According to the
NY State Covid-19 Vaccine guidelines:
Over 12 million New Yorkers are now eligible for the vaccine. Eligible groups include doctors, nurses and health care workers, people age 50 and over, first responders, teachers, public transit workers, grocery store workers, public safety workers and New Yorkers with certain comorbidities and underlying conditions.
FDA fact sheets for recipients and caregivers on each vaccine are available: Pfizer, Moderna and Janssen/Johnson & Johnson....
As previously reported, the Roosevelt Island Duane Reade/Walgreens is administering the Moderna vaccine.
Also, during the weekend of March 13-14, Duane Reade/Walgreens vaccinated almost 1300 people with the Johnson & Johnson single dose Covid 19 vaccine at a pop-up clinic site in the Roosevelt Island Senior Center.
Earlier this week, I asked
Duane Reade/Walgreens:
Any update on Duane Reade/Walgreens Covid Moderna vaccinations at the store or bringing back the Johnson & Johnson single dose vaccine?A Duane Reade Walgreens representative replied:
No word on when we will be getting more Johnson &Johnson vaccine yet but I am happy to say we are doing 300 first dose and 200 second dose vaccines in the Roosevelt Island store this week.
Additionally, we are now following the guidelines of 50+ and comorbidity so it has opened up to a lot of folks. Hopefully, we can do another clinic on the island when more allocation comes available.
Click here to make your online Covid 19 Moderna vaccine appointment reservation at the Roosevelt Island Duane Reade/Walgreens and for more info from Walgreens.
As of now, there are no available appointments.
With addition of new people being eligible appointments are filling up. That being said, everyday more appointments become available for 5 days in the future.
As of March 24, the NYC Health Department reports Roosevelt Island 10044 Zip Code has done:
- at least 3718 single dose vaccinations (37%)
- 2565 fully vaccinated (26%)
from an estimated population of 9,832.
The NYC Health Department Roosevelt Island 10044 Zip Code Covid 19 test data
for 7 day period from March 15-21 show 6 new reported positive cases from 472
tests for a 1.27% positivity rate.
The NYC Health Department neighborhood Covid Data Profile for Roosevelt Island zip code 10044 shows a total of 38 deaths and 508 total cases
Check back often at the Duane Reade/Walgreens Covid 19 Vaccination online registration site to make an appointment at the Roosevelt Island store or go to the NYC Vaccine Finder for all locations.
