Local Artist Tony Vita And RIVAA Celebrate Reopening of NY Public Library Roosevelt Island Branch With Amazing Poster Art At Main Street Window Display - Library Is Where The Incredible Takes Flight, Mystery Lives, Imagination Happens, Inventions Begins, Adventure Happens And Imagination Lives

Local Artist Tony Vita And RIVAA Celebrate Reopening of NY Public Library Roosevelt Island Branch With Amazing Poster Art At Main Street Window Display
Roosevelt Island resident and artist Tony Vita, together with the Roosevelt Island Visual Artists Association (RIVAA), are showcasing a visual celebration of the New York Public Library Roosevelt Island branch reopening with amazing posters by Mr Vita that are currently being presented in the Rivercross building window at 531 Main Street.According to Mr. Vita:
A few years ago I designed a series of posters honoring our local library branch. Two of them were displayed at the entrance of the old library location. I never got to display the rest of the posters.
The opportunity came when it was RIVAA, The Roosevelt Island Artist Association's turn to mount an installation in the Rivercross Display Window. I thought it was perfect timing to celebrate the opening of our beautiful new library and RIVAA's 20th year in the Roosevelt Island community.
Later on in that same library I discovered Rachel Carson, Jules Verne, Adlous Huxley, H.G. Wells and Ray Bradbury. As an adult I took refuge in that library when my Dad was dying where I sat in the reading room with a copy of The Name Of The Rose by Umbeto Eco when I could get away.
I hope my posters help folks to recognize the importance of our Roosevelt Island Library Branch and RIVAA to the community.
As Mr. Vita's posters illustrate, the Roosevelt Island Library is a place:
Where The Incredible Takes Flight, Mystery Lives, Imagination Happens, Inventions Begins, Adventure Happens And Imagination Lives
Take a look at some of Mr Vita'a other work. It's wonderful!!!
The brand new Roosevelt Island Public Library re-opened last January 25. Branch librarian Carlos Chavez gave us a tour.
The library is currently open for grab and go service only due to the Covid Pandemic.
