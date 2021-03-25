Low Hanging Fog Rollin' In Off The East River Bank Hovers Below Roosevelt Island Bridge Today Seen From NYC Ferry
That was some fog this morning on the East River. Roosevelt Island resident
Paul Krikler shares this photo of the fog hovering under the Roosevelt Island
Bridge seen from the NYC East River Ferry.
Fog over the East River right now is incredible. #NYC pic.twitter.com/JNpi288udd— Alexander Dinelaris (@AlexDinelaris) March 25, 2021
Fog's rollin in off the East River Bank
from Simon & Garfunkel's Bleaker Street.
