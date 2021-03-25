Thursday, March 25, 2021

Low Hanging Fog Rollin' In Off The East River Bank Hovers Below Roosevelt Island Bridge Today Seen From NYC Ferry

That was some fog this morning on the East River. Roosevelt Island resident Paul Krikler shares this photo of the fog hovering under the Roosevelt Island Bridge seen from the NYC East River Ferry.

The Twitterverse shows more of this morning's East River fog

Fog's rollin in off the East River Bank
 

from Simon & Garfunkel's Bleaker Street.

