Man Falls From Roosevelt Island F Train Subway Platform Onto Tracks This Morning, FDNY Emergency Workers Rescue Man Under Train, Taken To Hospital

This morning, a man fell from the Roosevelt Island F Train subway station platform onto the Tracks.

According to a MTA spokesperson:

At approx. 9:47 a.m. a person fell onto the tracks at Roosevelt Island. Normal service resumed at 10:37 a.m.

A FDNY spokesperson adds

Units responded to 449 main st/Roosevelt Island for a report of a trauma/man under train at 09:53 .Power was shut off and victim was removed from the track. 1 patient transported to Cornell
A Tipster shares video of emergency workers rescuing the man stuck under F Train.


The cause of man falling onto tracks is unknown at this time.

When asked this afternoon, the NYPD had no record of the incident.

