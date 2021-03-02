Man Falls From Roosevelt Island F Train Subway Platform Onto Tracks This Morning, FDNY Emergency Workers Rescue Man Under Train, Taken To Hospital
This morning, a man fell from the Roosevelt Island F Train subway station platform onto the Tracks.
There is no F service between 57 St and 21 St-Queensbridge in either direction while emergency teams respond to a person who fell onto the tracks at Roosevelt Island.— NYCT Subway. Wear a Mask. (@NYCTSubway) March 2, 2021
F trains are running on the M line between 47-50 Sts-Rockefeller Ctr and 36 St in both directions. pic.twitter.com/kZyQUE8Zh1
According to a MTA spokesperson:
At approx. 9:47 a.m. a person fell onto the tracks at Roosevelt Island. Normal service resumed at 10:37 a.m.
A FDNY spokesperson adds
Units responded to 449 main st/Roosevelt Island for a report of a trauma/man under train at 09:53 .Power was shut off and victim was removed from the track. 1 patient transported to CornellA Tipster shares video of emergency workers rescuing the man stuck under F Train.
The cause of man falling onto tracks is unknown at this time.When asked this afternoon, the NYPD had no record of the incident.
