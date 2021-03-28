Sunday, March 28, 2021

Need Help Sleeping Or Relaxing? Try Listening To White Noise App Soothing Sounds Of East River Waves Lapping Against Rocky Roosevelt Island Shoreline

Take a listen.

According to TM Soft's White Noise Sleep Sounds: 
Despite the name New York City's East River isn't really a river but rather a 'tidal estuary'. It separates Queens and Manhattan and was once known as the Sound river because of its connection to the Long Island Sound. Waves lap against a rocky shoreline on Roosevelt Island while barges drift past and traffic emanates from across the river

