Need Help Sleeping Or Relaxing? Try Listening To White Noise App Soothing Sounds Of East River Waves Lapping Against Rocky Roosevelt Island Shoreline
Take a listen.
East River Waves from Roosevelt Island 1 Hour https://t.co/8LPwPhhV1P— White Noise (@whitenoiseapp) March 24, 2021
According to TM Soft's White Noise Sleep Sounds:
Despite the name New York City's East River isn't really a river but rather a 'tidal estuary'. It separates Queens and Manhattan and was once known as the Sound river because of its connection to the Long Island Sound. Waves lap against a rocky shoreline on Roosevelt Island while barges drift past and traffic emanates from across the river
