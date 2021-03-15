Monday, March 15, 2021

No Definite Date Yet For Opening Of Graduate Hotel On Roosevelt Island Cornell Tech Campus But Hiring Has Begun For Several Positions - Check Out The Job Listings

The Graduate Hotel located on the Roosevelt Island Cornell Tech campus planned to open last July but was delayed due to the Coronavirus Pandemic. Nothing definite yet on an opening date but they are starting to hire for several positions. 

According to Highgate Hotels, operator of The Graduate Hotel on Roosevelt Island, they are currently seeking to fill several positions including:

A 13-foot statue of artist Hebru Brantley’s iconic Flyboy is ready to welcome guests in the Roosevelt Island Graduate Hotel Lobby upon opening.

Here's a presentation by Graduate Hotel President David Rochefort at the February 26,2020 Roosevelt Island Cornell Tech Construction and Community Task Force Meeting.


