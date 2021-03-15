No Definite Date Yet For Opening Of Graduate Hotel On Roosevelt Island Cornell Tech Campus But Hiring Has Begun For Several Positions - Check Out The Job Listings
The Graduate Hotel located on the Roosevelt Island Cornell Tech campus planned to open last July but was delayed due to the Coronavirus Pandemic. Nothing definite yet on an opening date but they are starting to hire for several positions.Highgate Hotels, operator of The Graduate Hotel on Roosevelt Island, they are currently seeking to fill several positions including:
- Overnight Operations Manager,
- Senior Rooms Manager,
- Director of Housekeeping,
- Housekeeping Manager,
- Operations Manager
A 13-foot statue of artist Hebru Brantley’s iconic Flyboy is ready to welcome guests in the Roosevelt Island Graduate Hotel Lobby upon opening.
