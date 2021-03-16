RIRA Public Safety Committee Hosting Virtual Zoom Meeting Tonight With RIOC Public Safety Chief Kevin Brown - You're Invited To Join And Discuss Proposed Bike Ramp, East Side Bike Lane And Other Safety Issues
The Roosevelt Island Resident Association’s (RIRA) Public Safety Committee (PSC) is hosting a virtual Zoom Conversation with Roosevelt Island Public Safety Director Chief Kevin Brown tonight, March 16th, 2021 at 7:00pm.
According to RIRA PSC Chair Erin Feeley-Nahem:
Please join us for an update from Chief Brown on what the Public Safety Department (PSD) is doing to ensure the community’s safety during these unprecedented times. Your ideas, and concerns, will be acknowledged and discussed during the open dialogue with Chief Brown, scheduled following the presentations.
With the RIOC Board’s recent approval of the Bike Helix Project on 2/18/21 (video available on RIOC’s website),
the Public Safety Committee (PSC) asks for your thoughts on this project, and on the proposed redirection of bike traffic, away from Main Street, and on to the East Promenade. The area directly behind Roosevelt Landings is considered by many Roosevelt Landing tenants to be part of their “back yard” and is utilized as a place to gather, for children to play, or to walk their dogs. As it is also utilized by runners and bicyclists some feel its mix use creates unsafe conditions now.
Our thoughts voiced, can provide RIOC and the PSD with the opportunity to reassess the “clarity of purpose” for this project, with consideration of your needs, so the continuing development plans ensure the safety of all individuals and families who utilize this area.
For more information, please contact Erin Feely-Nahem at riraerinfeelynahem@gmail.com.Join Zoom Meeting – 7:00pm – 8:30pm
Meeting ID: 913 633 9892
