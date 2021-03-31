Sponsored Post - Roosevelt Island Farmers Market Returns To Good Shepherd Plaza This Saturday April 3 - Featuring A Wide Variety Of Locally Grown, Healthy And Tasty Fresh Fruits, Vegetables & More, Potted Herbs Now Too
The Roosevelt Island Farmers Market returns to it's Spring/Summer Fall Home at Good Shepherd Plaza this Saturday April 3
The Roosevelt Island Saturday Farmers Market is a beloved member of our community - a place to purchase locally grown, healthy and deliciously tasting fresh fruits, vegetables and other items. It's also a gathering spot to meet and talk with our neighbors.
Israel Wengerd of Wengerd Farms adds:
Come to the Farmers Market. It's an exciting time of the season for local homegrown fruits and vegetables. We also have Potted Herbs.See you Saturday at Good Shepherd Plaza for the Farmers Market.
