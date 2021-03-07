Roosevelt Island Meat Lovers Rejoice, Wholesome Macelleria High End Italian Butcher Shop Grand Opening Monday March 8 In Main Street Rivercross Building- Pass The Porchetta Please
Roosevelt Island is getting a new Shop On Main Street tomorrow with the Grand Opening of Wholesome Macelleria in the long empty Rivercross building premises at 503 Main Street.As previously reported:
... In July 2016, Main Street Retail Master Leaseholder Hudson Related announced that Cafe Eleanor, a Panini Bar with beer and wine license would open in the long empty space. On several occasions these last 4 years, we were told Cafe Eleanor was soon opening but it never did. The Cafe Eleanor owner also owns the Wholesome Food Factory Organic Market and Island Wines on Main Street...
... The owners of Cafe Eleanor have changed concepts due to the pandemic and the restraints of indoor dining. With the restaurant industry's uncertainty, they have opted to change the use to an essential business.
It will be an Italian Butcher Shop selling high quality meats. No prepared foods. No seating.Wholesome Macelleria is the name of the new Italian Butcher store....
Pass the Porchetta please?
