Roosevelt Island Resident And NY State Court Of Appeals Justice Paul Feinman Passed Away Today - Broke Down Barriers And Inspired LGBTQ People, Known As Lifelong Champion Of Fairness, Progress, Equality & Justice
NY State Governor Andrew Cuomo today announced the passing of NY Court Of Appeals Judge and Roosevelt Island resident Paul Feinman.
Deeply saddened by the passing this morning of Judge Paul Feinman.— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 31, 2021
Judge Feinman reflected the very best of NY. The first openly gay person to serve on the Court of Appeals, he was a lifelong champion of fairness, progress, equality & justice.
We are heartbroken to learn that our friend, NY Court of Appeals Judge Paul Feinman has passed. Not only did Judge Feinman make history with his appointment to NY’s highest court, he also broke down barriers and inspired LGBTQ people. Our thoughts are with his husband, Robert. pic.twitter.com/jLBC2dBY3t— LGBT Bar of NY ⚖️ (@lgbtbarny) March 31, 2021
Roosevelt Island's Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney adds.
According to this excerpt from statement by NY State Court of Appeals Chief Judge Janet DiFiori on the passing of Associate Judge Paul Feinman
I am devastated by the loss of my friend, the trailblazing NY Court of Appeals Judge Paul Feinman. My heart goes out to his husband Robert.— Carolyn B. Maloney (@RepMaloney) March 31, 2021
May his memory be a blessing.
... Judge Feinman served with excellence at every level of our Judiciary, and his broad experience, knowledge and wisdom earned him the respect and warm personal regard of his judicial colleagues. Judge Feinman was a meticulous, disciplined and humble jurist who weighed the legal interests at stake in each case with great integrity in order to arrive at the correct and just result. His scholarly, well-written opinions reflect a deep knowledge of the law balanced with a generous humanity and commitment to justice. Judge Feinman had enormous respect for the Court of Appeals as an institution. Even as his illness progressed, his productivity and the quality of his writings and contributions never suffered. And no one could want for a warmer or more caring colleague than Paul Feinman.
Throughout his career, Judge Feinman was a tireless and resolute champion of LGBTQ rights, a trailblazing pioneer for LGBTQ lawyers and judges and an incredibly dedicated mentor who inspired countless judges, attorneys and law students. Judge Feinman devoted his entire professional life to public service and he gave back generously to our courts and the legal profession in innumerable capacities, including as Chair of the New York State Justice Task Force, Past President of the International Association of LGBT Judges and Past President of the Association of Supreme Court Justices of the State of New York.
Judge Feinman was the essence of personal and professional integrity, decency and civility. No one who knew Judge Feinman could be unmoved by his personal warmth and empathy, good humor and sparkling intelligence. He was a singular human being who has left a proud and enduring legacy for all of us.We mourn Paul's passing, but we will always be inspired by his life and legacy. On behalf of the Judges and professional staff of the Court of Appeals and the entire New York State Unified Court System, we send our deepest condolences to Judge Feinman's husband, Robert Ostergaard, and his family and friends....
Condolences to Judge Feinman's family, friends and neighbors.
