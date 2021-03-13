Saturday, March 13, 2021

Roosevelt Island Resident Stephen Quandt Presents "My Story of the 2019 Spay/Neuter Campaign for the Dogs of Chernobyl Project and the Clean Futures Fund" Webinar Sunday March 14

Roosevelt Island resident Stephen Quandt reports:

The Dogs of Chernobyl 38 Years After the Nuclear Reactor Accident, My Story 

Date and Time 

Sun, March 14, 2021 

5:00 PM – 6:00 PM EDT 

$5 

My Story of the 2019 Spay/Neuter Campaign for the Dogs of Chernobyl Project and the Clean Futures Fund 

 About this Event 

38 years after the nuclear accident I went to Chernobyl to participate in a spay/neuter campaign for the dogs that were descended from the pets left behind after the nuclear plant disaster of 1986. With many personally shot photos and videos I tell my story of meeting the inhabitants of the mostly abandoned town of Chernobyl City, the totally abandoned city of Pripyat and the dogs (and some cats!) that we encountered. It is a story of resilience, hope, life and even heroism. Q&A to follow.

 Click here to register for Stephen Quandt's webinar:

More info on the Clean Futures Fund Dogs Of Chernobyl Clear project at their website.

