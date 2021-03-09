Roosevelt Island Resident Tik Tok Viral Video Sensation Is Guest On Ellen DeGeneres Show Today - Watch Our Neighbor Tell Story About The Spooky Mystery Apartment Behind Her Bathroom Mirror And Receives Gift Of New Bathroom Vanity And $10 Thousand From Ellen
As reported earlier this week, Roosevelt Island resident
Samantha Hartsoe
became an internet sensation when her
Tik Tok videos
went viral showing what appears to be a mysterious apartment hidden behind her
Roosevelt Landings bathroom mirror. We followed Ms Hartsoe on video as she crawled through the hole behind her
bathroom mirror and discovered an empty apartment.
Today, Ms Hartsoe appeared on the Ellen show and explained what happened. At the end of the interview, Ellen DeGeneres surprised our Roosevelt Island neighbor with a gift of a new bathroom vanity and $10 Thousand.
Watch the interview.
The apartment abutting Ms. Hartsoe's bathroom is being renovated, and the opening she found was created during that renovation work. Yesterday, our building staff closed the opening. Our staff reached out to Ms. Hartsoe and her roommates today to address any additional concerns they may have and is awaiting their response
