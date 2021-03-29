Roosevelt Island Southpoint Park Public Bathrooms Closed For Maintenance Repairs - RIOC Says Leak Will Be Repaired This Week, Use Sportspark Bathrooms Instead
The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) announced last Friday:
Please be advised, due to needed maintenance repairs, the Southpoint Park Comfort Station is currently closed. An update will be sent when the Comfort Station reopens. We apologize for the inconvenience.
I asked RIOC today:
What type of "maintenance repairs" are needed at the Southpoint Park bathrooms. In the past there has been an issue of contaminated water at Southpoint Park. Is contaminated water an issue regarding the Southpoint Park bathrooms being closed? When do you anticipate the problem being fixed and bathrooms opening?RIOC Public Information Officer Amy Smith replied:
We have no knowledge of contaminated water as you suggested.
During the review of a maintenance work order, a leak was observed late Friday afternoon. We have engaged professional plumbers to repair the issue and anticipate the work to be completed this week.
