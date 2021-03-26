Roosevelt Island Transportation This Weekend - E Train Replaces F To And From Manhattan, Tram Social Distancing Increased To 55 Cabin Riders, Ferry Service And Citibikes Too
According to the MTA, the E train replaces the F train for Roosevelt Island subway service to and from Manhattan this weekend.RIOC) adds:
While we continue to follow social distancing and align our operations with New York Forward guidance, we also continue to incrementally increase the number of passengers permitted on the Tram. Tram capacity will increase on Monday, March 8th, from 35 to 55 passengers per cabin, and we will continue to assess and gradually increase ridership in phases. We understand the need for this mode of transportation, however, the health and safety of our riders and operators are our priority. We appreciate your cooperation.
Here's the NYC Ferry Roosevelt Island Astoria Route Schedule which extends to East 90th street on the Upper East Side.
<And Roosevelt Island Ciibike docking stations too.
Did you know that women at #NYCFerry make up 26% of the workforce, compared to 2% of the global maritime workforce?— NYC Ferry (@NYCferry) March 22, 2021
Senior deckhand Deborah Lee encourages women interested in the industry to go for it! If you have a passion for it, then this industry is certainly for you. pic.twitter.com/TJoaGg482E
