Speeding Car Loses Control, Jumps Sidewalk Curb And Crashed Into Column In Front Of Roosevelt Island Southpoint Park Gate Last Evening
A tipster reports a speeding car lost control, jumped sideawalk curb and crashed into a column
Public Safety 24 Hour Incident Report:
03/23/21 – 1940 – East Loop Rd/South Loop RD – Vehicle Accident – PSD/NYPD/EMS/Tow Truck Co responded – Condition corrected.
Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Public Information Officer Amy Smith reports:
According to our Public Safety Department (PSD), at about 1945 hours (7:40 PM) PSD observed a vehicle had crashed into a column at Southpoint Park. The driver was inattentive and seemed to have lost control of the vehicle. The driver refused medical attention. The vehicle was towed by a A9’s Automotive Inc....
An NYPD spokesperson added the incident was under investigation.
0 comments :
Post a Comment