Sponsored Post - You're Invited To Roosevelt Island Church Of The Good Shepherd Palm Sunday Morning Service March 28, Palms Will Be Given

Church Of The Good Shepherd 

Pastor Gerardo Ramirez 

Join Us 

PALM SUNDAY 

March 28, 2021 

Morning Service 9:30 AM 

Palms Will Be Given 

We Will Practice Covid 19 Safety Protocols 

543 Main Street,  

Roosevelt Island New York, NY 10044

