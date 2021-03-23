Three Dolphins Spotted Frolicking In East River Near Greenpoint Transmitter Park Today, Any Sightings On Roosevelt Island?
The Twitterverse reports:
March 23, 2021
RARE SIGHTING: Three dolphins were seen swimming in New York City’s East River on Tuesday, near a riverbank in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/EvPUJ27m3w— CBS News (@CBSNews) March 23, 2021
Happy to report my eagle-eyed wife spotted three dolphins in the East River of New York City 🐬 pic.twitter.com/8cwGkJ9vnD— Dan Schechter (@danschechter) March 23, 2021
A friendly pod of dolphins swam along the Greenpoint waterfront in the East River on Tuesday morning. https://t.co/rh4uJY1f6f— Brooklyn Paper (@brooklynpaper) March 23, 2021
0 comments :
Post a Comment