Watch Video Of RIOC Presentation On Roosevelt Island Motorgate Helix Ramp & East Promenade Bike Lane To Community Board 8 Roosevelt Island Committee Last Night

The Roosevelt Island Residents Association (RIRA) Public Safety Committee hosted a meeting earlier this week where residents both in favor and opposed to the bike lane 

Images From RIOC CB 8 Presentation On  You Tube
expressed their views. PSC Chair Erin Feeley-Nahem noted today about the CB 8 Roosevelt Island committee meeting:

Neither the RIRA President nor I was aware that Prince Shah was scheduled to present on the Helix project at the Community Board 8 meeting. We certainly would have attended.
 
Recently, during February and March’s Public Safety Committee meetings this project was discussed, in detail, and a number of valid safety issues were raised. Many Island Residents, especially those living in Roosevelt Landings were unaware of the proposed bike lanes. The few who are now informed, have voiced objections and concerns.
 
As the RIRA PSC Co-Chair I would welcome the opportunity to ask RIOC to clarify the bike lanes’ purpose for the East Promenade. As RIOC moves forward on this project, we are determined to give Roosevelt Landing residents’ a voice to air their concerns, and insist that adjustments be considered, and made, in response to the safety issue identified.

