Watch Video Of RIOC Presentation On Roosevelt Island Motorgate Helix Ramp & East Promenade Bike Lane To Community Board 8 Roosevelt Island Committee Last Night
This is the result of great advocacy from neighbors like Paul. Last night, CB8’s Roosevelt Island Committee passed a resolution supporting this. We also called on our state legislators to identify how projects like this can be expedited—2 years for a ramp and bike lane is absurd. https://t.co/gUOycjkqh4— Billy Freeland (@BillyFreelandNY) March 19, 2021
There is growing opposition to portions of Roosevelt Island bike ramp/lane who are concerned its a safety hazard to pedestrians, elderly, disabled and parents with strollers who currently use narrow pathways that are planned for bike lanes. What about their concerns. @RiocCeo https://t.co/JZMcdaBep5— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) March 19, 2021
The Roosevelt Island Residents Association (RIRA) Public Safety Committee hosted a meeting earlier this week where residents both in favor and opposed to the bike lane
Neither the RIRA President nor I was aware that Prince Shah was scheduled to present on the Helix project at the Community Board 8 meeting. We certainly would have attended.
Recently, during February and March’s Public Safety Committee meetings this project was discussed, in detail, and a number of valid safety issues were raised. Many Island Residents, especially those living in Roosevelt Landings were unaware of the proposed bike lanes. The few who are now informed, have voiced objections and concerns.
As the RIRA PSC Co-Chair I would welcome the opportunity to ask RIOC to clarify the bike lanes’ purpose for the East Promenade. As RIOC moves forward on this project, we are determined to give Roosevelt Landing residents’ a voice to air their concerns, and insist that adjustments be considered, and made, in response to the safety issue identified.
