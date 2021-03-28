Sunday, March 28, 2021

You're Invited To Roosevelt Island Political Engagement Group Virtual Zoom Fireside Chat With NYC Council Candidate Billy Freeland Monday March 29 - Watch Prior Chats With Candidates Tricia Shimamura And Rebecca Lamorte

As previously reported:

Joyce Short and Ellen Polivy, two long-time Roosevelt Island activists, founded the Political Engagement Group (PEG) in order to revive Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s concept of “Fireside Chats,” right here on Roosevelt Island. Their aim is to provide voters on the Upper Eastside and Roosevelt Island with a personal view of the people, their platforms, and their interests in our communities, in order to help their neighbors make enlightened decisions when they cast their votes on June 22nd.

“What better place to recreate FDR’s concept that began 88 years ago, almost to the very day we’ll begin; Monday, March 15th at 8:00 PM,” said Joyce Short. “We’ll be interviewing candidates each Monday and Wednesday evening, at either 7:30 or 8 PM, for Mayor, Borough President, District Attorney, City Council, and Democratic District Leader....
The next PEG Fireside Chat is 8 PM Monday, March 29, with Billy Freeland, a Democratic Party candidate to represent Roosevelt Island and the UES in NYC Council District 5.

Contact jm_short@ymail.com for Zoom link to the PEG Fireside Chat with Billy Freeland and to send questions.

I spoke with Mr Freeland at the Roosevelt Island Farmers Market.

Here's PEG Fireside Chat with Roosevelt Island & UES NYC Council Candidates Tricia Shimamura and
and Rebecca Lamorte.

