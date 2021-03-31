Wednesday, March 31, 2021

Sponsored Post - You're Invited To Roosevelt Island Church Of The Good Shepherd Sunday Easter Service April 4


Church Of The Good Shepherd 

Pastor Gerardo Ramirez 

Join Us 

Easter SUNDAY 

April 4, 2021 

Morning Service 9:30 AM 

We Will Practice Covid 19 Safety Protocols 

543 Main Street,  

Roosevelt Island New York, 10044

By ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 1:19:00 PM

Labels:

0 comments :

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )