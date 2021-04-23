Are You Interested In Working Close To Home On Roosevelt Island? The Roosevelt Island Graduate Hotel At Cornell Tech Currently Looking To Fill Several Positions, Rooftop Bar And Ground Floor Restaurant Operator Meal Plan Has Jobs Available Too
As previously reported, the
Roosevelt Island Graduate Hotel
on the Cornell Campus will open June 1.
- Guest Services Agent
- Entertainment & SMERF Sales Manager
- Sales & Marketing Specialist
- Room Attendant
- House Attendant
Click on links for job description and to apply.
Meal Plan is the operator of the Graduate Hotel rooftop bar and ground floor restaurant. Although an opening date for the bar and restaurant has not been announced yet, Meal Plan has begun hiring too.Click here for Meal Plan Roosevelt Island Graduate Hotel jobs description and to apply.
Here's a presentation about the rooftop bar and restaurant from Marc Rose of Meal Plan
during February 26, 2020 Roosevelt Island Community Construction Task Force meeting.
More info on the Roosevelt Island Graduate Hotel at this prior post.
Good luck for those interested in the jobs.
