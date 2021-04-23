Friday, April 23, 2021

Are You Interested In Working Close To Home On Roosevelt Island? The Roosevelt Island Graduate Hotel At Cornell Tech Currently Looking To Fill Several Positions, Rooftop Bar And Ground Floor Restaurant Operator Meal Plan Has Jobs Available Too

As previously reported, the Roosevelt Island Graduate Hotel on the Cornell Campus will open June 1. 

According to Highgate Hotels, operator of The Graduate Hotel on Roosevelt Island, they are currently seeking to fill several positions including:

Click on links for job description and to apply.

Meal Plan is the operator of the Graduate Hotel rooftop bar and ground floor restaurant. Although an  opening date for the bar and restaurant has not been announced yet, Meal Plan has begun hiring too.

Click here for Meal Plan Roosevelt Island Graduate Hotel jobs description and to apply.

Here's a presentation about the rooftop bar and restaurant from Marc Rose of Meal Plan 

during February 26, 2020 Roosevelt Island Community  Construction Task Force meeting.

More info on the Roosevelt Island Graduate Hotel at this prior post.   

Good luck for those interested in the jobs.

By ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 12:44:00 PM

Labels: , , , , ,

0 comments :

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )