Sunday, April 4, 2021

Best Wishes For A Happy Easter, Watch Fred Astaire & Judy Garland Celebrate Parading Down Fifth Avenue - Also, Long Time Roosevelt Island Resident And Redeemer Presbyterian Church Founding Pastor Timothy Keller Talks About Faith In The Face Of Death And Promise He Says Easter Brings

Best wishes for a Happy Easter.

Judy Garland and Fred Astaire celebrate strolling down Fifth Avenue at the Easter Parade.
Also, long time Roosevelt Island resident and Founding Pastor of the Redeemer Presbyterian Church Timothy Keller discussed the meaning of Easter to him on the MSNBC program Morning Joe.

Not shown in the Morning Joe interview video is Timothy Keller talking about the comfort he finds looking out at the East River from his Roosevelt Island apartment.

