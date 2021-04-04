Best Wishes For A Happy Easter, Watch Fred Astaire & Judy Garland Celebrate Parading Down Fifth Avenue - Also, Long Time Roosevelt Island Resident And Redeemer Presbyterian Church Founding Pastor Timothy Keller Talks About Faith In The Face Of Death And Promise He Says Easter Brings
Best wishes for a Happy Easter.
Judy Garland and Fred Astaire celebrate strolling down Fifth Avenue at the Easter Parade.
Also, long time Roosevelt Island resident and Founding Pastor of the Redeemer Presbyterian Church Timothy Keller discussed the meaning of Easter to him on the MSNBC program Morning Joe.
Gifted author and inspiring pastor @timkellernyc talks about his faith in the face of death and the promise that Easter brings. A moving discussion with @DavidAFrench @WillieGeist and @morningmika https://t.co/EWhr65XP9a— Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) March 11, 2021
Not shown in the Morning Joe interview video is Timothy Keller talking about the comfort he finds looking out at the East River from his Roosevelt Island apartment.
'@timkellernyc, the hugely influential pastor, used to write books and counsel people about death. Then he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. A stunning reflection on rediscovering faith from a man who has spent his life immersed in it:https://t.co/Tc2I91fdeT— Emma Green (@emmaogreen) March 8, 2021
