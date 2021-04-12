Brothers Bring Fresh Grown Gourmet Queens Mushrooms To The Saturday Roosevelt Island Farmers Market - Try The Golden Oyster And Italian Oyster Mushrooms, More Selections Coming Too
Mushroom Queens is a new vendor at the Roosevelt Island Saturday Farmers Market. According to Mushroom Queens:
Mushroom Queens grow fresh gourmet mushrooms in the heart of Queens to please the palates of NYC.
Our Story
The mushroom brothers always liked mushrooms. Throw them on pizza, in a salad, maybe grill some up, delicious. But we learned that we didn’t really know how amazing mushrooms could be.
In 2015 our lives took us out of our home town of Queens, NY and across the continent. One to Colorado and the other to Alaska. Out in the mountains we discovered how amazing these little guys could be. The textures and flavors from fresh, wild mushrooms were unlike anything the supermarket could offer. Our culinary worlds were forever changed.
We wanted to share these mushrooms with our family and friends year round. We had to grow them. Beautifully delicious mushrooms started growing in our kitchens and sizzling in our pans.
Now we brought our mushrooms into the heart of Queens so that our NYC family can bring the flavors and textures of fresh mushrooms into their homes.
Gourmet Queens Mushrooms are now also available at the Roosevelt Island Farmers Market for $5 a pint.
More info on Queens Mushrooms, including recipes, available at their website.
