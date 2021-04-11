Candidate To Represent Roosevelt Island And UES As Democratic Party Part A 76 Assembly District Leader Esther Yang Meets And Speaks To RI Residents At Saturday Farmers Market, Watch Video Interview Of What She Has To Say
Esther Yang has been a familiar presence recently at the Roosevelt Island Saturday Farmers Market talking with residents about local issues and her campaign for Democratic Party 76 Assembly District Part A Leader.
I spoke with Ms Yang yesterday at the Farmers Market. Here's what Ms Yang had to say.
According to
Manhattan Democrats:
A District Leader is an unpaid volunteer elected official. All formal parties in New York State are required to have at least one District Leader (DL) per Assembly District (AD). These positions are subject to primary elections every two years. This ostensibly guarantees that any party with formal status in New York State (e.g. a permanent ballot line) is democratically governed by its members. In essence, the District Leader is the representative of the party members in their district to that political party’s apparatus.
From part one of Paul Newell’s “What’s a District Leader?“...
The bestest and happiest team @AndrewYang for Mayor and Esther Yang for District Leader UES and Roosevelt Island. No relations, just the same coolest "Yang" last name. The awesome Jai and Sahiba. We ❤ NYC more than ever ❤❤❤. #goteam #yanggang #andrewyangformayor #estheryang pic.twitter.com/P87Pb3SUVw— Esther Yang (@estheryangny) April 11, 2021
More info on
Ms Yang available at the website.
Rebecca Weintraub is also running for 76 AD Part A District Leader.
