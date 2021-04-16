Friday, April 16, 2021

Sponsored Post - Check Out Roosevelt Island Foodtown Supermarket April 16 - April 22 Spring Savings, Product Offerings, & Special Items - Online Shopping, Delivery Option, Digital Coupons & 30 Day Health Challenge Too

The Roosevelt Island Foodtown Supermarket
 

invites you to check out their April 16 - April 22 Weekly Flyer for Product Offerings, Specials and Sales Items  

 Click here to visit the Roosevelt Island Foodtown Supermarket web site for online shopping, delivery options, digital coupons, weekly flyer and more   

Follow Roosevelt Island Foodtown Supermarket on Facebook.

By ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 1:01:00 PM

Labels:

0 comments :

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )