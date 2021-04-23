Friday, April 23, 2021

Sponsored Post - Check Out Roosevelt Island Foodtown Supermarket April 23 - April 29 Spring Savings, Product Offerings, & Special Items - Online Shopping, Delivery Option, Digital Coupons & 30 Day Health Challenge Too

The Roosevelt Island Foodtown Supermarket 

invites you to check out their April 23 - April 29 Weekly Flyer for Product Offerings, Specials and Sales Items  

Click here to visit the Roosevelt Island Foodtown Supermarket web site for online shopping, delivery options, digital coupons, weekly flyer and more  

Follow Roosevelt Island Foodtown Supermarket on Facebook.

By ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 11:49:00 AM

Labels:

0 comments :

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )