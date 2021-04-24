Clean Up Efforts Today By Local Residents Celebrate Roosevelt Island Earth Love Day, Lets Go Plogging - Book Swap With Local Library, Composting, Yoga & More Too
Roosevelt Island celebrated Earth Love Day on this beautiful spring Saturday at the Rivercross Lawn with a Ploggng clean up, book swap, composting and other sustaninable activities.
Local resident and iDig2Learn founder Christina Delfico, together with her young friends, describe their Plogging efforts today.
Island Om's Jax Schott led a Yoga Class on the Rivercross Lawn too.
And from the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp Communications staff.
Last Thursday, the Today Show host Al Roker celebrated Earth Day with The Science Guy Bill Nye on Roosevelt Island.
0 comments :
Post a Comment