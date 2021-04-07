Wednesday, April 7, 2021

How To Get A Better Night's Sleep, A Theoretical Background With Practical Tips Thursday April 8 - You're Invited To Virtual Zoom Session Presented By Weill Cornell Medicine, Cornell Tech And Roosevelt Island Seniors Association

Weill Cornell Medicine, Cornell Tech and the Roosevelt Island Senior Association Present:  

How to Get a Good Night’s Sleep: 

A Theoretical Background with Practical Tips 

This session will discuss sleep and healthy sleep routines, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

We hope you will join us virtually! 

Presented by: Matthew R. Ebben, Associate Professor of Psychology in Clinical Neurology Weill Cornell Medicine

This event is FREE and open to the public

Thursday, April 8 || 5:00-6:00 p.m.  

Register Online HERE or at gca.weill.cornell.edu

