Is A Perfect Storm Brewing For Roosevelt Island Weekend Transportation Disaster? No Subway Service To And From Manhattan, Large Crowds Of Visitors Anticipated For Cherry Blossoms And Tram Operating At Half Capacity Of 55 Riders Per Cabin For Covid Social Distancing - Don't Worry, RIOC Says It Has A Weekend Safety Plan
Do you remember the 2019 Roosevelt Island Cherry Blossom Disaster?
Well, be aware that there is no Roosevelt Island subway service at all this weekend -
no Manhattan or Queens bound service.
Learn how we're modernizing the signals on the E F M R in Queens
Apr 16 - 19, Fri 9:30 PM to Mon 5 AM*
F No service at 21 St-Queensbridge, Roosevelt Island, Lexington Av/63 St and 57 St
F Trains run via the E in both directions between Roosevelt Av and 5 Av/53 St.
Free shuttle buses run between Roosevelt Island and Queens Plaza, stopping at 21 St-Queensbridge and Queensboro Plaza.
The weekend weather forecast is for spring like temperatures and sun so expect
large crowds of visitors coming to Roosevelt Island to see the Cherry
Blossoms even with no organized festival taking place.
Roosevelt Island resident Jim Luce reminds us why there is no longer a Cherry Blossom Festival on Roosevelt Island.
[9] Don't forget @RooseveltIsland ! You can float over the cherry blossoms by tram and then stroll along the East River Walkway.— Jennifer Vanasco (@JenniferVanasco) April 16, 2021
Roosevelt Island residents do not want a repeat of the 2019 Cherry Blossom Festival dangerous overcrowding disaster when both the subway and Tram were supposed to be running.
Huge line for Roosevelt Island Tram. Overwhelmed by Roosevelt Idland cherry blossom festival and visitors are still coming. Vehicles are stopped from coming over RI bridge. pic.twitter.com/UNE5mlbmP2— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) April 13, 2019
Absolutely unbelievable crowds waiting for Roosevelt Island subway. Completely overwhelmed by visiting crowds for cherry blossom festival @NYCTSubway @NYPD114Pct @NYPD114Pct @BenKallos @galeabrewer @SeawrightForNY @SenatorSerrano pic.twitter.com/1IAAOWIwKB— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) April 13, 2019
Without Roosevelt Island subway service this weekend, the Tram operating at only 55 passengers per cabin due to Covid 19 social distancing protocols and large numbers of visitors coming to see the Cherry Blossoms, the potential exists for a very unpleasant weekend.
This morning, I asked the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) President Shelton Haynes:
There is no Roosevelt island subway service to and from Manhattan tomorrow.
Will RIOC run red bus shuttle to Manhattan and both tram cabins?
What does RIOC plan to do about large crowds expected to see the cherry blossoms.
Will extra PSD officers monitor crowd control at the Tram, Ferry and throughout the Island? Has NYPD been alerted about situation?
There has been no announcement yet from RIOC on any plan for this weekend’s potential transportation mess.
RIOC announced a weekend safety plan this afternoon at about 4 pm:
In anticipation of an increase in visitor and pedestrian traffic to the island this weekend to view the Cherry Blossoms, alongside the disruption in F train service to the R.I. station, the following safety controls will be activated, effective Saturday, April 17th at 7 AM through Monday, April 19th:Overcrowding Safety Controls:
- NYPD and PSD will enforce social distancing throughout the island as well as at highly frequented locations on the island
- Large crowds will be managed by PSD officers with the assistance of the 114th Precinct
- Parks will be monitored by PSD throughout the day. Please note that parks will close in the occurrence of overcrowding on the island.
- Cornell security have been alerted and will monitor and discourage large gatherings on the Cornell Tech campus
- Face coverings will be distributed to anyone in need of a mask by PSD.Transportation & Island Services:Subway- There will be NO F Train service at Roosevelt Island, 21 St.-Queensbridge, Lexington Av/63 St., and 57 St. this weekend. Free MTA shuttle buses will run between Roosevelt Island and Queens Plaza, stopping at 21 St-Queensbridge and Queensboro Plaza. Free MTA shuttle buses will run between Roosevelt Island and Queens Plaza, stopping at 21 St-Queensbridge and Queensboro Plaza. For details, visit MTA.infoRed Bus- Shuttle service will be provided hourly from the R.I. Tramway, and on the half hour from the Manhattan Tram station. A separate transportation advisory will be sent momentarily detailing transportation options.Tram- PSD officers will be present at each station and will enforce social distancing. Passengers should plan accordingly as they may experience long lines.Ferry Service- Ferry service will run on normal weekend service hours, however, in the event of large crowds, service will be limited to essential workers only. For schedule info, visit: Ferry.nycVehicular Traffic:In the event of overcrowding, vehicular access to the island will be restricted to island residents and workers only. PSD and NYPD will be stationed at the entryway of the bridge (Vernon and 36th Ave.) to monitor and redirect, if needed.Bicycles:Citations will be issued to any cyclist/motorized scooters who do not adhere to NYC bike laws.Garbage Removal:There will be an increase in waste management this weekend to address any littering caused by overcrowding.Thank you for your cooperation during this time. Please remember to enjoy your weekend in a safe and mindful manner. For more information, please call PSD at 212-832-4545.
