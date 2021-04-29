Long Time Roosevelt Island Resident Stunned At Amount Of Garbage Left Out In Open At Lighthouse Park This Morning
A Roosevelt Island Tipster reports walking in Lighthouse Park this morning about 7:45 and was stunned to see this:
In 30 years living on Roosevelt Island, I have NEVER seen anything like this.
I reckon either visitors or transient residents. Either way, the men and women who work so hard to keep this island clean are not the personal cleaners for these slobs..
Funny I looked for alcohol and beer bottles NONE. They did this sober.
I walked by again at noon and it was all clean.
