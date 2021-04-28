NY Times Food Reviewer Pete Wells Features Astoria Restaurant Nneji Serving West African Dishes - Nneji Owner Beatrice Ajaero Is A Long Time Roosevelt Island Resident And Saturday Food Market Vendor
You know about the Mediterranean diet. The owner of this takeout shop in Queens thinks you should know about the West African way of eating, too. https://t.co/W1I3qwgJhV— NYT Food (@nytfood) April 27, 2021
Congrats to Roosevelt Island resident and Farmers Market vendor Beatrice Ajaero for the wonderful write up of her West African restaurant Nneji received from NY Times Food columnist Pete Wells today.
According to the NY Times:
The last time I picked up dinner from Nneji, a small shop in Queens that sells African products and food for takeout, something new was hidden under one of the steel lids that cover steaming pans of marigold-yellow wilted onions, glossy red tomatoes stewed with a cow foot or two, lumps of goat that have taken in by osmosis the sweetness and power of several different peppers, and other long-simmered West African pleasures....
Click here
for the full NY Times article.
Nneji is located in Astoria at 32-20 34th Avenue.
Congratulations #nneji we love your translation of plants into delicious fuel for our body & soul. https://t.co/JMWVyi7nSt— iDig2Learn (@iDig2Learn) April 28, 2021
Ms Ajaero's Nneji restaurant was featured by Channel 7 Eyewitness News in November 2020
Ms Ajaero also sells her dishes and more every Saturday at the Roosevelt Island Farmers Market with her Mom. In 2018, I spoke with Ms Ajaero
Stop by the Farmers Market on Saturday and check out Ms Ajaero West African dishes or take a trip to her Nneji take out restaurant in Astoria.
Maybe she will open a spot on Roosevelt Island some day.
