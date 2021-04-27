NY Times Reports On Roosevelt Island Resident Moving Down Main Street To Building Of Her Dreams With Help Of Local Media - Take A Virtual Tour Of The Hudson Related Riverwalk Park Roosevelt Island Affordable Housing Building
As reported just before Thanksgiving last year:
Roosevelt Island resident Rodica Miller thought she hit the jackpot when she learned her lottery application for an apartment in the Roosevelt Island Hudson Related Riverwalk Park affordable housing building was selected. But there was a problem - getting out of her existing lease recently renewed this summer at Roosevelt Landings....
In reply to my inquiry for comment on the situation last November a C+C spokesperson replied:
... C+C typically does not allow mid-term lease breaks, but Ms. Miller now has an opportunity to live in affordable housing, which we won't deny her. Due to the unusual nature of her lease-break request, we are happy to grant an exception to our policy so Ms. Miller can move into her new apartment and avoid any undue financial hardship."...
After learning the good news just before Thanksgiving, Ms Miller wrote:
... I just received a phone call and an email from C+C Management and they agree to terminate my lease early. I’m so excited and relieved! Thank you so much for your help!
Also, Rebecca Seawright’s office responded right away and offered me a free legal clinic. I was impressed by their prompt follow-up. The person from C+C Management who contacted me was Doryne Isley. She was super nice and she wrote me a lovely email. So happy it all worked out!...
Yesterday, The NY Times featured Ms Miller's story in the Renters column.
Roosevelt Island resident gets affordable housing apartment of her dreams with help of local media. @TheHudsonCos https://t.co/pFPAsQms5j— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) April 26, 2021
Would you pay more for an affordable apartment? https://t.co/m8JzVAe101— Kim Velsey (@kvelsey) April 27, 2021
Click here for the full NY Times Renters Column story.
Hudson Related is the private developer of the Roosevelt Island Riverwalk Park affordable housing building.
Over 77 thousand applications were sent in for the 313 available units.
