RIOC Approves $11 Million Renovation Of 56,000 Sq Ft Roosevelt Island Sportspark Recreation Facility Beginning This Summer, New Locker Rooms, Mechanical Equipment, Gym Flooring, Weight Room, Adminstrative Office & More - Phased Work Will Allow Pool To Stay Open For Summer, Gym Will Close
The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) reported today:
Please be advised that mobilization will begin in late April for the highly anticipated renovations on the Sportspark facility. The renovations will include the installation of energy-efficient systems, the addition of a fitness center, a multi-purpose meeting and event space, as well as upgrades to the gymnasium, locker rooms, and building façade. Please note that the work will be completed in phases, with regular updates to the community on the progress of the project.
The $11 million Sportspark recreation facilityvideo of meeting here).
According to this March 11 memo excerpt from Project Coordinator Michelle Edwards to
RIOC President Shelton Haynes in support of the Sportspark Renovation Project
award for construction to Vanguard Construction & Development Co:
Sportspark is a state-provided recreation facility that serves Roosevelt Island and the community. The Sportspark Building consists of two floors and is approximately 56,000 gross square feet. After 40 years of use, the facility is in need of infrastructure and general renovations to accommodate current and future programming and operational needs.
The Sportspark Renovation project entails demolition and removal of existing mechanical, electric, and plumbing (“MEP”) infrastructure serving the East and West portion of the facility; and the installation of two new HVAC units and new ductwork in the Eastside pool area. In addition to this, installation air handling units will also be installed, as well as unit heaters, among other renovations on the east and west side locker rooms. Steel dunnage will be done for HVAC on the roof; and upgrades to the fire alarm, and a BMS system, will also be installed in the facility.
For Sportspark, architectural upgrades include reconfiguring locker rooms, upgrades to finishes, and new light fixtures on the East and West Side. Work on the Westside consists of a new administration office, new reception area, new weight room, a renovated multipurpose room for the second floor, and new gym flooring. Finally, upgrades will be made to the main Westside entrance with a new curtain wall and exterior cladding with “Sportspark” signage....
And:
... RIOC Capital Planning and Projects recommends – subject to the satisfaction of all contracting requirements, that the Board of Directors authorize and approve entering into contract with Vanguard Construction & Development Co., Inc. for providing construction services for the Sportspark Renovation Multiphase Project for a total amount of $ 9,931,152.00 with a 20% contingency of $1,986,230.40, bringing the total authorized not-to exceed amount to $11,917,382.40.
RIOC Chief Financial Officer John O'Reilly reported to the RIOC Board Directors during the March 16 meeting that the Sportspark renovation work timeline will be done is separate phases starting from the west side of the building beginning with the lobby and then to the east side pool. The Gym will close for the summer and reopen in September.The Sportspark Pool
Mr O'Reilly added that a new gym floor will be placed on top of the existing gym floor instead of repairing the existing damaged floor in order to avoid:
... an environmental issue. The glue that was used to put the floor down back in the day is now no longer used because of environmental issues. So what we are going to do is similar to what we did in Southpoint Park. We're going to cap it and lay a new floor over the top of it so we don't have to take the floor up and deal with the environmental hazard of the glue issue that's on the bottom of the floor....Here's the discussion of Sportspark
RIOC Board Meeting - March 16, 2021
renovation timeline.
