Roosevelt Island Cherry Blossoms Starting To Bloom And They Are Gorgeous - Expect More Visitors Coming To See Cherry Blossoms
The Roosevelt Island Cherry Blossoms are starting to bloom.
And they are gorgeous.
Some enjoyed the Roosvelt Island Cherry Blossoms with a drink at the Cornell Tech Cafe outdoor patio
And others celebrated a friend's birthday.
Breaking: Cherry blossoms peaking on Roosevelt Island from now thru Thurs. Get out there! https://t.co/JkKrPmvxyA— melodie bryant (@bikeloveny) April 6, 2021
Is it a good thing for Roosevelt island to be attracting more visitors to view the Cherry Blossoms?
it’s crazy how people are now noticing that Roosevelt island has the best cherry blossom trees in NYC.— VZUS. (@VDB____) April 6, 2021
0 comments :
Post a Comment