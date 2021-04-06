Tuesday, April 6, 2021

Roosevelt Island Cherry Blossoms Starting To Bloom And They Are Gorgeous - Expect More Visitors Coming To See Cherry Blossoms

The Roosevelt Island Cherry Blossoms are starting to bloom. And they are gorgeous.
Some enjoyed the Roosvelt Island Cherry Blossoms with a drink at the Cornell Tech Cafe outdoor patio

And others celebrated a friend's birthday.
Is it a good thing for Roosevelt island to be attracting more visitors to view the Cherry Blossoms?

By ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 8:55:00 PM

Labels: , ,

0 comments :

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )