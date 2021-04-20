Tuesday, April 20, 2021

Roosevelt Island Community Board 8 Committee Discusses RI Bridge Bike Lane Resurfacing, Can WIRE Newspaper Return, Coler Task Force, Search For Community Bank, Helicopter Noise & More

The Community Board 8 Roosevelt Island Committee held an April 15 virtual Zoom meeting. According to the meeting Agenda, subjects discussed included:

Roosevelt Island Bridge Bike Land Resurfacing Update - Joint with Transportation Committee. 

Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation Capital Projects Presentation. 

Resurrect the WIRE initiative to bring back our local paper. 

Status of the Coler Task Force, 

Friends of Coler 

Old Business 

Status of Community Bank 

Status of Helicopter Task force 

Additional Vaccine Pop-Up site 

New Business 

 Lynne Strong-Shinozaki, Chair Roosevelt Island

 Here's the discussion.

By ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 3:03:00 PM

Labels: , , , ,

0 comments :

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )