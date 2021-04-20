Roosevelt Island Community Board 8 Committee Discusses RI Bridge Bike Lane Resurfacing, Can WIRE Newspaper Return, Coler Task Force, Search For Community Bank, Helicopter Noise & More
The Community Board 8 Roosevelt Island Committee held an April 15 virtual Zoom meeting. According to the meeting Agenda, subjects discussed included:
Roosevelt Island Bridge Bike Land Resurfacing Update - Joint with Transportation Committee.
Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation Capital Projects Presentation.
Resurrect the WIRE initiative to bring back our local paper.
Status of the Coler Task Force,
Friends of Coler
Old Business
Status of Community Bank
Status of Helicopter Task force
Additional Vaccine Pop-Up site
New Business
Lynne Strong-Shinozaki, Chair Roosevelt Island
Here's the discussion.
